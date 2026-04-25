Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes

    Military
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 15:05
    Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes

    In accordance with the training plan for 2026, the shooting championship among servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has come to an end, the Ministry of Defense told Report.

    At the closing ceremony, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Speakers at the closing ceremony emphasized that such competitions play a significant role in improving servicemen's skills and proficiency in the use of standard-issue weapons.

    It was noted that during the competition, servicemen successfully carried out tasks involving the engagement of targets at various distances using small arms.

    According to the final results, servicemen who achieved the highest results in individual and team standings were awarded honorary certificates, cups, and medals on behalf of the Ministry of Defense leadership.

    Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes
    Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes
    Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes

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