Ships of ​Russian Caspian flotilla arrive in Baku port

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ships of Caspian flotilla led by 'Dagestan' missile ship arrived at the Baku port, Report was informed by the Embassy of Russia to Azerbaijan. The visit aims at developing and strengthening friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan in accordance with the Plan of international military cooperation for 2014.

Ships are moored near the State Flag Square. During the visit, command of the ships will hold a meeting with the leadership of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces and get acquainted with the educational process in the Higher Military Naval School.

During their stay in Baku, crews will visit cultural and historical monuments of the capital and take part in a friendly football match.

The visit of Russian vessels in Baku will last until October 19.