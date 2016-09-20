 Top
    Seminar on planning of defense policy and strategic planning in the state level held in Baku

    Experts from the Baltic countries participated at the seminar

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ A seminar on planning of defense policy and strategic planning in the state level with participation of experts from the Baltic countries was organized in International Military Cooperation Department according to the plans of bilateral cooperation for the current year between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence and Ministries of Defence of Latvia and Lithuania, Report informs.

    The presentations and exchanged views on communication and consistency between the documents on defense policy, defense planning and strategic planning in the field of national security, the contributions of the participants in these matters, the development of defense capabilities and other topics were held during the seminar.

