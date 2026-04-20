Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan

    Military
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 14:28
    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan

    Under the training plan approved for the current year by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, another training session involving a group of reservists has commenced in one of the military units of the Special Forces, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    At the initial stage of the session, held within joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the appropriate registration procedures for the personnel were implemented. Reservists, who underwent medical examinations, were provided with military uniforms and other essential supplies.

    Reserve personnel will be taught the rules for using weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan Army's armament, as well as modern combat and self-defense methods. Additionally, tactical training exercises under conditions resembling real combat and other training activities will be conducted.

    The main objective of the training session, which will continue until April 28, is to enhance the participants' military preparedness, theoretical knowledge, and to improve their practical skills.

    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan
    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan
    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan
    Reservists' training session commences in Azerbaijan

    Reservists’ training Ministry of Defense Zakir Hasanov
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    Hərbi vəzifəlilərlə təlim toplanışı başlayıb
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    Минобороны Азербайджана сообщило о начале учебного сбора военнообязанных

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