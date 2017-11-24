NATO Days were held in Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ A group of experts from NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) held "NATO Days" in the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

NATO delegation led by the chief of Staff for Military Partnership, Colonel Alexander Schwab (Canada) visited the Military College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as Naval Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the event, officers and cadets of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces were presented briefings on "NATO Today" "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "What Strategic Effect Does NATO Desire", "NATO Maritime Standing Forces", "NATO after Warsaw and NATO Partner Policy & South Caucasus", "Global Cyber Development and NATO’s Reaction".