Ministry: Visits to new conscripts temporarily restricted in Azerbaijan

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Temporary restrictions have been imposed on visits to military units by family members of newly enlisted soldiers in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in order to protect their health.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the measure is intended to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including seasonal influenza, among military personnel through preventive measures implemented at military units.

The ministry called on parents of young soldiers and the public to show understanding toward the restriction, take the health of servicemen into consideration, and refrain from visiting military units during the period of limited access.

The public will be informed once the restrictions are lifted.