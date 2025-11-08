Military parade dedicated to fifth anniversary of Victory taking place in Baku – LIVE - UPDATED

On November 8, a Military Parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War got underway at Azadlig Square in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are attending the parade.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were performed.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and heroic martyrs of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence.

Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state has delivered a speech at the parade.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif i delivered a speech at the event.

At present, a march of servicemen is taking place.

13:36

The military parade continues at Azadlyg Square in Baku, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

According to Report, the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were played.

The memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs was honored with a moment of silence.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state is delivering a speech at the parade.

13:12

On November 8, a Military Parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War got underway in Baku's Azadlig Square.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are attending the parade.

The parade is aired live here.

Military parade dedicated to fifth anniversary of Victory taking place in Baku – LIVE - UPDATED