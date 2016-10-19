Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian warships cannot drop anchor in Baku port during two days.

Report informs referring to diplomatic sources, the reason is bad weather conditions in Azerbaijan’s capital.

Ships now are in Azerbaijani part of Caspian Sea. Crews are waiting for the weather to clear to drop anchors in the port and start introductory visit.

Notably, 'Damavand' frigate and 'Choshun' missile carrier were expected to arrive in Baku for three-day visit. 200-person crew would explore the city, meet the Azerbaijani colleagues, and play football match with Azerbaijani army team.