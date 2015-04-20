 Top
    ​Iranian Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

    Bilateral cooperation and regional security to be discussed

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghani arrived in Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, during his two-day visit, the Minister of Defense plans to hold a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and other officials.

    During the meetings the main topics of discussion will be the prospects for expanding cooperation in the military sphere, as well as regional security issues.

