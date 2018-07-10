 Top
    Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

