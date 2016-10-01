Funds received by Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund announced

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds received by the Armed Forces Relief Fund to October 1, was announced.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the approved decree No.755 of President of Azerbaijan Republic dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 October 2016, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 76.825.610,95 manats, dollar account amounted to 212.373,88 USD, the euro account amounted to 4493,69 euros and the ruble account amounted to 5000,0 rubles.