Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund as of October 1 revealed

According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 October 2019, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 103,271,100.18 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213,577.88 USD, the euro account amounted to 17,566 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5,000.0 rubles, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.