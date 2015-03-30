Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army is one of the world's leading armies

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov addressed the military personnel conscripted to active military service and discharged into the reserves, in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order dated March 2, 2015. Report informs, it was noted that positions of Azerbaijani Army's bravery fighters professionally and heroically responded to the attack of Armenian armed forces: "Now, one can hear words of honor addressed to the Azerbaijani soldier everywhere. The people believe and trust its army. Mr. President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said in the nationwide celebration of Novruz holiday held in Baku on March 19, 2015: "Our soldiers adequately protect the homeland. We have achieved a compete advantage ... Today Azerbaijani Army is among the world's the leading armies due to its training, technical equipment and weapons. "

It is the highest value to the military servicemen provided by the country's leadership. I am sure that you will devote the training and experience that you gained, to strengthening our country and preparing young patriotic people for the army and justify your parents' hope on the back line as you justified commanders' confidence in the army. I believe that you will be a worthy son of your parents and a decent citizen for the country.

Young people called to the army need to know that the military life has its own difficulties. However, every soldier who loves their homeland, the people and deeply studies military science, entrusted arms and techniques, and properly carries out the orders of commanders and chiefs, will confidently and successfully pass this difficult but honorable way and gain the respect and love of the people and the country's leadership.

A part of our territory is under the occupation of the enemy. Your most important duty is to liberate this territory from the enemy's occupation. You must be ready to the orders of the Supreme Commander and efficiently spend every moment of a soldier life in order successfully to carry out this duty."

Minister thanked the military personnel who have honorably completed their military service, for exemplary service : "I would like to thank your parents, as they brought up the worthy sons like you and wish young soldiers to write new bright pages in the history of fighting of Azerbaijani Armed Forces."