Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenians shattered ceasefire in Nakhchivan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has said the Armenians are shattering ceasefire in Nakhchivan despite the sides agreed to halt military operations on the line of contact.

"The enemy fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Ordubad, Shahbuz and Babak regions of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic", Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

"The Armenians used large-caliber weapons and grenade launchers." The ministry said the Armenians were silenced after the Azerbaijani army`s pinpoint strikes.

"The Azerbaijani army destroyed the enemy`s firing positions and an engineering and fortified installation. Our armed forces fully control the operational situation," the ministry added.