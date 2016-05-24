 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays an official visit to Spain

    Within the framework of the visit, meetings will be held with Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministers of Spain

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 24, the delegation headed by the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Republic, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has started the official visit to the Kingdom of Spain.

    Within the framework of the visit, meetings will be held with Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministers of Spain as well as visit to military units and defence industry companies are planned, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry press-service.

    The visit will last until May 26.

