Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The drawing procedure for the semi-final stage of the "Tank Biathlon-2018" contest was held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions.

As a result of the drawing procedure, Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the tankmen from China, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan in the semi-final.