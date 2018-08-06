 Top
    Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest

    Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani tankmen reached the semi-final of the "Tank biathlon-2018" contest.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    The drawing procedure for the semi-final stage of the "Tank Biathlon-2018" contest was held within the framework of the "International Army Games-2018" competitions. 

    As a result of the drawing procedure, Azerbaijani tankmen will compete with the tankmen from China, Iran, and Kyrgyzstan in the semi-final.

