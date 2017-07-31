 Top
    Azerbaijani tank crew took part in the first stage of "Tank Biathlon" contest

    The Azerbaijani crew completed the first stage of the competition in the second place© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ The "Individual race" first stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest started within the Army international games.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The crew of Azerbaijan, performing on the T-72B3 tank, completed the first stage of the competition in the second place in its group being ahead of the teams of Kuwait and Mongolia.

    The competition "Tank Biathlon", which will end on August 12, involves 55 tank crews from 19 countries.

