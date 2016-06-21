Composition of Central Commission for Involuntary Draft to Military Service approved- LIST

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers approved the composition of the Central Commission for Involuntary Draft to Military Service of citizens of the Azerbaijan Republic and "Quantitative distribution of recruits for compulsory military service from 1 to 30 July 2016".

Report informs, a relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

The State Service on Mobilization and Conscription for Military Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Finance and the local authorities charged with carrying out the measures stipulated by the legislation to ensure the appeal of Azerbaijani citizens for compulsory military service from 1 to 30 July, 2016 .

Chairman of the Central Commission is the Head of the State Service on Mobilization and Conscription Arzu Rahimov.

Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kerim Veliyev was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Commission.

Commission members became Deputy Health Minister Abbas Valibayov, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oruj Zalov, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Ragim Latifov, Deputy Minister of Justice Togrul Musayev, Deputy Head of the State Border Service Azad Alakbarov, Deputy Head of Special State Protection Service Niyazi Hajiyev.