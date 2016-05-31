 Top
    Azerbaijani pilots attend 'Anatolian Eagle-2016' international trainings in Turkey

    Exercises will last until June 10

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Anadolu qartali' - 2016 (Anatolian Eagle-2016) international training is being held in Konya city, Turkey.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, land forces, military air and naval forces of 7 states (Turkey, Azerbaijan, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia), including NATO staff representatives participate in the trainings, which started on May 30.

    Azerbaijan is represented by 3 pilots of the Air Forces.

    According to the plan, level of knowledge and skills of the participants will be checked in the training, which organized close to a real war conditions, as well as exchange of experience will be implemented. 

    The exercises will last until June 10.

