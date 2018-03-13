Azerbaijani MoD: Large-scale exercises continue

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ During exercises, combat activities are organized at the command and control posts of the troops.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The staffs specify the tasks, evaluate the situation, take decisions and give relevant instructions to the troops.

Notably, in accordance with the plan approved by Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijan Army is started on March 12.

The exercises involved up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.

The exercises will last untill March 17.