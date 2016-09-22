Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins gold at 31st World Military Championship

Baku. 22 September.REPORT.AZ/ A solemn ceremony of the 31st World Military Wrestling Championship with the organization of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) has been held at one of the biggest sports arenas Boris Trajkovski Sports Center, Skopje Macedonia's capital.

Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan (MOD).

Macedonian government officials, management of the country's Defense Ministry, representatives of the CISM and participating countries attended the opening ceremony.

At the finals, Aghahuseyn Mustafayev won North Korean athlete Gwang Kine 8:5 and became world champion at 65 kg weight category.

Joshgun Azimov lost to Russian athlete Magomed Kurbanaliev at finals and took second place.

Notably, over 300 athletes from 35 countries are participating in the 31st World Military Wrestling Championship, at which Azerbaijan represented by the Defense Ministry's Central Army Sports Club (CASC).