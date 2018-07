Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in international events.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

According to the ministry, "Small, light weapons and mines-related activities" course will be held in Oberammergau, Germany, on July 13-17.

From July 13 to August 9, Istanbul will host "Open sea trainings".