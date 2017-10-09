Azerbaijani and British Naval Forces launch joint training courses

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the annual military cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a training course was launched at the base of the Naval Forces in Baku.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A group of British naval sailors arrived in Azerbaijan to participate as an instructor in the "Marine Security Planning Course", organized by the Royal Navy of Great Britain.

The opening ceremony held on October 9, was attended by the acting commander of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Captain 1st rank Zaur Hummatov and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in our country, Mrs. Carole Mary Crofts.

The course will last until October 13.