Azerbaijani Air Forces conduct training flights - VIDEO

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Air Forces' warplanes "TurAz Eagle - 2015" are carrying out planned training flights for the preparation for joint military training exercises, Report was said by the Defense Ministry's press service.

"With the participations of Air Forces' flight, engineering and technical staff, as well as, board and ground service experts, aviation facilities are performing different maneuvers and fulfilling a number of specific tasks by imitating of conventional air fights in difficult weather conditions, and improve their habit and skills according to personnel training and combat experience.

The pilots are fulfilling the tasks on the detection and recognition of moving and non-moving surface targets, various facilities, conditional enemy's armored vehicles, helicopters, air objects flying at low altitude and with low speed during the trainings, " the ministry said.