Azerbaijan will produce automatic artillery guns

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ During the activity of the Ministry of Defense Industry, production of more than 1000 items of defense products and spare parts mastered.

They include the improvement of universal and tank guns, anti-tank hand grenade launchers, mortars of various calibres and mined charges, mine-resistant armored personnel, BTR and BRDM.

Minister stressed that, in general at the end of 2015 the amount transferred to the customer defense products increased by 210 times in comparison with 2006: "As part of the total share of production of defense products and for special purposes increased by 47 percent to 86 percent in comparison with 2006".

Minister Yaver Jamalov added that, work is underway to develop the production of shells for the 6 types of artillery and tank guns.