Azerbaijan,Turkey discuss expanding military cooperation

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the Chief of Staff of the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command, the corps General Ibrahim Yashar.

The press service of the Ministry said to Report that the Defense Minister noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey developed and the relations were established on the basis of a sustainable strategic partnership.

Z.Hasanov emphasized the military-political situation in the region and said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to stability and stressed the importance of solving the conflict in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

The exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and Turkey and the importance of expanding cooperation in the field of training and education were stressed and the sides exchanged views on the prospects of relations and other issues of mutual interest.