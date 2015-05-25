 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani-Turkey Armed Forces held joint tactical exercises in Baku

    The combat task was carried out in the special area, forces were involved into the positions

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense spread the video-information on joint tactical exercises of Azerbaijani-Turkey Armed Forces .

    Report informs, the exercises were held under the leadership of the two countries' high-ranking officers.

    The military helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy equipment, specially trained forces took part in the training.

    The combat task was carried out in the special area, forces were involved into the positions.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi