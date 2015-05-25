Azerbaijani-Turkey Armed Forces held joint tactical exercises in Baku

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense spread the video-information on joint tactical exercises of Azerbaijani-Turkey Armed Forces .

Report informs, the exercises were held under the leadership of the two countries' high-ranking officers.

The military helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy equipment, specially trained forces took part in the training.

The combat task was carried out in the special area, forces were involved into the positions.