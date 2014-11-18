Azerbaijan's Defense Minister pays official visit to Pakistan

Baku. 18 November.REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
In the framework of the visit, the military cooperation between the two countries and views on regional security are planned to discuss in the meeting held by the Pakistan's government and military leadership.
The visit will last till November 19.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook