 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister pays official visit to Pakistan

    The visit will last till November 19

    Baku. 18 November.REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    In the framework of the visit, the military cooperation between the two countries and views on regional security are planned to discuss in the meeting held by the Pakistan's government and military leadership.

    The visit will last till November 19.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi