Azerbaijan's Boran drone showcased at ADEX-2026
Military
- 30 September, 2026
- 17:12
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Azerbaijan has developed a new Boran drone designed to deliver shells and hand grenades to a target.
According to Report, the unmanned aerial vehicle is being showcased for the first time at the ADEX-2026 exhibition.
The cassette-type system allows the drone to carry ammunition of various calibers. According to the information presented, Boran can carry 10 60-mm shells, six 80-mm shells and 12 hand grenades.
A camera mounted on the underside of the aircraft allows the operator to monitor the terrain and target. Once the target is identified, the ammunition is released from the drone. After completing its mission, the aircraft returns.
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