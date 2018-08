Azerbaijan President awards the servicemen of Special State Protection Service of Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan President Iham Aliyev signed an order on “awarding of the servicemen of Special State Protection Service”.

Report informs, according to the order, the servicemen of Special State Protection Service were awarded on the occasion of their professional holiday and for showing high achievements while doing their professional duties.

The followings are the servicemen awarded with:

the 3rd degree Medal for Serving the Motherland

Valiyev Mursel Ali – lieutenant-general

Naghiyev Sabir Naghi –major-general

Aliyev Behlul Latif – colonel

Medal “For Motherland”

Bayramov Davakhan Agha – colonel

Azizov Azad Hamlet – colonel

Seyidov Mammadrahim Arif – colonel

Abbasov Parviz Shahbaz– colonel-lieutenant

Hajiyev Elkhan Vali – colonel-lieutenant

Mammadov Elshan Mammad – colonel-lieutenant

Namazova Saida Oktay – colonel-lieutenant

“Medal of Bravery”

Valiyev Mubariz Gilman– colonel-lieutenant

Babayev Rauf Ahadagha – major

Bunyatov Rashid Hannan – major

Aliyev Binnet Osman– major

Aliyev Etibar Vali – major

Mirzayev Abdulhuseyin Feyruz – major

Gadirov Rashad Arif – capitain

“Medal of Military Service”

Alakbarov Ismayil Gurban – colonel

Alkaramov Vugar Oruj – colonel-lieutenant

Safiyev Humbat Mammad– colonel-lieutenant

Babayev Samir Huseyin – major

Ismayilov Anar Muslum– major

Mammadov Ilham Sabir – major

Mirzayev Ilgar Tariyel – major

Guliyev Zaur Farhad– major

Rahimov Gahraman Sadraddin – major

Jabrayilov Zaur Aghazada– capitain

Musayeva Basti Gambar– captain of medical service

Huseynov Zaur Amanulla – senior warrant officer

Nuruyev Parviz Valeh– senior warrant officer

Rustamov Vidadi Giyas– warrant officer

Gadirov Mushvig Arif – junior warrant officer

Valiyev Emin Amir– senior sergeant