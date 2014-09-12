 Top
    ​Azerbaijan presents armored patrol car Gurze-2

    The armored patrol car is shown on ADEX 2014 for the first time

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan presented  new armored patrol car Gurze-2 on International exhibition of the defensive industry ADEX 2014. Report informs, Gurze-2 is the modified version of Gurze armored car created on the basis of the off-road Toyota Hilux 12 pickup and presented at the end of 2012. Gurze-2 differs from the previous version by remotely operated turret with the device of night vision and a machine gun, and also protection of the engine.

    According to information provided at the exhibition stand, Gurze-2 is suitable for operation at temperature from -32 to 55 degrees Celsius. The turret rotates on 360 degrees with a speed up to 60 degrees per second.

