​Azerbaijan presents armored patrol car Gurze-2

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan presented new armored patrol car Gurze-2 on International exhibition of the defensive industry ADEX 2014. Report informs, Gurze-2 is the modified version of Gurze armored car created on the basis of the off-road Toyota Hilux 12 pickup and presented at the end of 2012. Gurze-2 differs from the previous version by remotely operated turret with the device of night vision and a machine gun, and also protection of the engine.

According to information provided at the exhibition stand, Gurze-2 is suitable for operation at temperature from -32 to 55 degrees Celsius. The turret rotates on 360 degrees with a speed up to 60 degrees per second.