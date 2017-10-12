 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and US discuss perspectives of military cooperation

    Deputy Defense Minister met with representative of the US Secretary of Defense© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 12, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Ms. Laura Cooper, who is on an official visit to our country.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the meeting, the guest was informed about security issues in the region. An exchange of views was also held on the prospects of the Azerbaijani-American military cooperation and the contribution of the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi