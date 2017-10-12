Azerbaijan and US discuss perspectives of military cooperation

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 12, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has met with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Ms. Laura Cooper, who is on an official visit to our country.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the guest was informed about security issues in the region. An exchange of views was also held on the prospects of the Azerbaijani-American military cooperation and the contribution of the peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.