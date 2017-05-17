Azerbaijan and Japan discuss issues of establishing military relations

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 17, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Especially noting the efforts aimed at strengthening cooperation and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Japan in many spheres, Minister wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Expressing satisfaction with the beginning of the diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, the Ambassador stressed that he will make every effort in the development of relations, in particular in the establishment of military relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the military-political situation and security issues in the region, as well as issues of cooperation in other areas.