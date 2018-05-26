Armenians violated ceasefire 79 times a day

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 79 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gaymagly, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.