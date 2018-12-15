Armenians violate ceasefire 21 times throughout the day

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 21 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.