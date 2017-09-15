 Top
    Another group of Turkish military aviation participating in the "TurAz Qartalı-2017" arrive in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

    The arrival of aviation assets to Azerbaijan continues

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Another group of Turkish military aviation arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in joint exercises "TurAz Qartalı-2017"

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    The exercises to be held in Azerbaijan for the period of 18th to 30th September will involve up to 30 aircrafts of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, consisting of MiG-29, F-16, Su-25, C-130 Herkules, CASA CN-235 aircrafts, as well as Mi-35, Mi-17 and Sikorsky S-70 helicopters.

