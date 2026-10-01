Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Anar Eyvazov: Some 3,600 servicemen take part in Unity Force – 2026 drills

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 09:24
    Anar Eyvazov: Some 3,600 servicemen take part in Unity Force – 2026 drills

    Some 3,579 servicemen are taking part in the joint Unity Force – 2026 military exercises, Anar Eyvazov, head of the Press Service and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, said at a briefing dedicated to the exercises.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, Eyvazov said exercises of this scale are being held in Azerbaijan's liberated territories for the first time. The exercises demonstrate the characteristics of hybrid warfare.

    Eyvazov noted that servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan are taking part in the exercises. Nine more countries – Iran, Slovakia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia and the UAE – are participating as observers.

    "More than 3,579 servicemen, 135 unmanned systems, 76 armored vehicles, 94 artillery systems, 27 aircraft, 34 electronic warfare/electronic intelligence/radar systems, 18 air defense systems, more than eight sets of engineering equipment and more than 25 units of naval equipment are involved in the exercises," Anar Eyvazov said.

    Power of Unity Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD)
    Anar Eyvazov: Azad olunmuş ərazilərdə ilk dəfə genişmiqyaslı birgə hərbi təlim keçirilir
    Анар Эйвазов: Впервые на освобожденных территориях Азербайджана проводятся широкомасштабные учения
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed