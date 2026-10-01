Anar Eyvazov: Some 3,600 servicemen take part in Unity Force – 2026 drills

Some 3,579 servicemen are taking part in the joint Unity Force – 2026 military exercises, Anar Eyvazov, head of the Press Service and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, said at a briefing dedicated to the exercises.

According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, Eyvazov said exercises of this scale are being held in Azerbaijan's liberated territories for the first time. The exercises demonstrate the characteristics of hybrid warfare.

Eyvazov noted that servicemen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan are taking part in the exercises. Nine more countries – Iran, Slovakia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia and the UAE – are participating as observers.

"More than 3,579 servicemen, 135 unmanned systems, 76 armored vehicles, 94 artillery systems, 27 aircraft, 34 electronic warfare/electronic intelligence/radar systems, 18 air defense systems, more than eight sets of engineering equipment and more than 25 units of naval equipment are involved in the exercises," Anar Eyvazov said.