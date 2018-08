Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of funds collected in the Fund of Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, since the establishment of the Fund til May 1, 2015 63,248,655 manats, 211 791 dollars and 593 euros were transfered to the Fund.

Thus, in April 752 984 manats were transferred to the fund.