Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds collected for Armed Forces Assistance Fund has been revealed.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The fund has received 71 529 243 AZN, 211 791 USD and 26 93 EUR to April 1, 2016.

During March the fund received 674 416 AZN and 600 EUR.