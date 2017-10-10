 Top
    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers sent to Afghanistan

    Peacekeeping contingent of Azerbaijan serve in Afghanistan since November 2002© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 50 Azerbaijani military personnel was sent to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

    Notably, the peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002. Currently, 90 servicemen, 2 medical officers and 2 sappers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

