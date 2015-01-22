 Top
    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returned home from Afghanistan - PHOTO

    Peacekeeping mission by Armed Forces in Afghanistan began on November 20, 2002

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ 39-members team of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces operating in a non-combat mission Resolute Support launched by NATO in Islamic Republic of Afghanistan arrived in Baku on January 2015 on a rotating basis according to plan.

    Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

    Currently, 94 soldiers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 2 military doctors and 2 officers with combat engineer qualifications are participating in the international peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

