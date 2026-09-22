45 foreign delegations from 33 countries register for ADEX 2026 in Azerbaijan

Forty-five foreign delegations from 33 countries have registered for ADEX 2026 to be held in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the countries include the US, Belarus, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, South Korea, Czechia, Afghanistan, Georgia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Sudan, Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uganda and Vietnam.

Fourteen countries, including the US, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UK, Czechia, China, Israel, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, will be represented at the exhibitions with national pavilions.

More than 270 companies from 29 countries have confirmed their participation in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. The countries that will be represented with stands at the exhibitions include Azerbaijan, as well as the US, Germany, Belarus, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, Czechia, China, France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and others.

ADEX 2026 - the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, a major military-technology platform in the Caucasus region bringing together global defence industry powers, will be held at the Baku Expo Center from September 30 to October 2 this year. The large-scale event is one of the region's largest exhibitions of military equipment and weapons, as well as a showcase of modern military technologies and equipment, including the capabilities of Azerbaijan's defence industry.

On the same dates, the Baku Expo Center will also host Securex Caspian - the 15th International Exhibition of Internal Security, Protection and Rescue Equipment.