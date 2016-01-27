Russia's First Channel demonstrates a video shot by Report News Agency - VIDEO

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ A videotape of Report News Agency has demonstrated at Russian First channel.

Report informs, TV presenter of Russian first channel Larisa Medvedskaya in the morning edition of "News" program showed a videotape about the situation on the roads of Baku prepared by Report news agency.

So, popular TV presenter informed about harsh weather conditions in Moscow and St. Petersburg cities. She further noted that, frosty weather also observed in Azerbaijan. "For this reason, roadsare covered in ice in Baku and it caused some traffic problems. At the same time buses and pedestrians faced problems due to icy roads. Fortunately, there were no accidents. Today and next two days snowy weather is expected to continue".

Videotape shot by employee of Report news agency Samira Abdullayeva in the morning on January 26 broadcasted in Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. Millions of social network users watched the video.

The videotape shot at the intersection of Huseynbala Aliyev and Eldar Babayev streets in Baku city.