Turkish President in AFP's top three most influential people list

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump has topped a 2016 AFP poll to choose the most influential person of the year, just ahead of Russian and Turkish leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs, AFP reporters around the world, working in all languages and sections of the agency (text, photo, video) voted from a selection of key players that have driven the news in 2016.

The top ten also hit by Hillary Clinton, Nigel Farage, Bashar al-Assad, Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Bob Dylan, Michelle Obama.