Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan holds a farewell meeting with reporters

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun has held a farewell meeting with reporters regarding completion of his diplomatic mission.

Report informs, the country's media heads attended the meeting at the Press Council.

I.A.Coşkun expressed his thanks to the reporters. He said that everyone should be honest its work: 'Sincerity cannot be felt through books, but through communication'.

The ambassador noted that accepted Azerbaijan as his native country: 'It is not easy to leave Azerbaijan. My children study in Turkey. They ask when we will return to Azerbaijan - to our home? That is, we love Azerbaijan so much. I rely in this country and believe in its sincerity. I'd like to draw attention into one issue. Azerbaijani youth admire me, educated personnel are being prepared in the country. I envy while I see groups of volunteers during Olympic Games. We are proud of it'.

Press Council Chairman Aflatun Amashov thanked to the ambassador in his speech and wished success in his activity.

Media representatives, attending the event, also made speeches in the event.