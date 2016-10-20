Saudi Arabia newspaper publishes article about Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leading newspapers of Saudi Arabia Riyadh published an article headlined "Azerbaijan: 25 years of struggle, formation and development."

Report was informed in the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia, the article prepared by the international relations department of the newspaper, is noted that on October 18, 2016 at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku a reception on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan's independence was held. The reception was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev who emphasized that Azerbaijan became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

The article brings to the attention of readers the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about political stability and security in Azerbaijan, also about great damage to the economic development caused by the occupation of 20 percents of the territory of our country.

In the article the readers are given information about the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenian armed forces, but in spite of this, it is noted that Azerbaijan transformed into a strong state for a short period of time.

The article also gives information about number of international events held in our country, and Azerbaijan conquered a worthy place on the tourist map of the world.