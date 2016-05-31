​Round table launches within freedom of expression and media project

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the project on freedom of expression and the media implemented by the Council of Europe and the European Union, a round table on defamation was held.

Report informs, according to the event, the Presidential Aide on Social and Political Affairs, the Presidential Administration Social and Political Department Head Ali Hasanov, head of the Council of Europe's Information Society Department Patrick Pennickx, the head of the Baku office of the Council of Europe Dragana Filipovic, head of Parliament's Legal Policy and state building committee Ali Huseynli, chairman of the Press Council, Aflatun Amashov, MPs and media representatives attended the event.

The Presidential Aide on Social and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov noted that it was crucial to discuss such an issue these days: The law drafts on defamation have been a broad public debate. If the issue of insulting people at the press gets widespread, adoption of such a law may give the opposite effect. There are certain things to be done in increasing qualifications of journalists. Taking necessary measures on developing public opinion on this innovation was needed. The adoption of such a law is still a burning issue. It still remains on the agenda. The bill will be considered in the future and international experience on the real opportunities will be studied."

Head of Department at Information Society at Council of Europe Patrick Penninckx said Azerbaijan trying to provide support for training journalists: "The fact that they know their rights and gender equality is a fundamental objective. Law on defamation aims to protect individuals from adverse information.

Because it happens sometimes that a person being insulted by press. By means of this law, people can protect their rights. Today, in many countries there is no criminal liability for defamation.

Press Council Chairman AflatunAmashev stated that defamation is not a new concept for the community: " Today no journalist must have fear of being imprisoned when writing any information. Democracy doesn't mean that people can abuse the freedom of expression.

Today, special attention is paid in Azerbaijani media to the issues listed.

Notably, in many countries of the Council of Europe there are different attitude to defamation. Therefore, there will be much debate on this issue."

The round table continued discussions on the topic.