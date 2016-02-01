Parliament raises adoption of law 'On defamation'

© Report.az

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ There is an urgent need to adopt law 'On defamation'. The draft contains a provision on not arresting reporters for their written articles. Concern is understandable, because different materials are published on media. But, actually, no one in the country has been called to account for Articles 147 and 148 of Criminal Code.

Report informs, Chairman of the Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov said in Parliament's meeting held February 1.

He said that the Press Council has made specific drafts taking it as a basis: 'Even this project had been examined by OSCE Office in Baku. Project, presented to Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee by Press Council may be taken as a basis initial version.'

A.Amashov also spoke about problems of press, faced after manat devaluation: 'Cancelation of value-added tax (VAT) imposed to imported newsprint as well as finished print products is necessary. After devaluation, newsprint price increased by 100%, printing costs by 50%. Coming back to this issue, to bring up press exemption from VAT would be better to improve situation of press.'